Dr. Mark Silva, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Silva, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone6740 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Silva is thorough and very nice. He ensures his patients are well informed! I usually runaway from having to follow up with doctors but he made me feel comfortable and it’s clear he knows what he is doing.
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal, Closed and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
