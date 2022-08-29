See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD

Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Silverberg works at SANSUM CLINIC in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Anisocoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Silverberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foothill Surgery Center At Sansum Clinic
    4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-8950
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Lazy Eye
Anisocoria
Diplopia
Lazy Eye
Anisocoria
Diplopia
Lazy Eye
Anisocoria

Treatment frequency



Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 29, 2022
    I was seeing flashes of light and Dr Silverberg came into the office on a weekend to see me. I was so impressed with how he handled the situation. He is exactly the doctor you want to see in an emergency. He's calm and confident. Dr Silverberg diagnosed me with a retinal tear and arranged for me to see a retina specialist promptly. He saved my sight. Thank you!!
    Christina — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366544488
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Jules Stein
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat
    Internship
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverberg works at SANSUM CLINIC in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silverberg’s profile.

    Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Anisocoria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.