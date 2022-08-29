Overview of Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD

Dr. Mark Silverberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Silverberg works at SANSUM CLINIC in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Lazy Eye and Anisocoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.