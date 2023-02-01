Dr. Mark Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Simon, MD
Dr. Mark Simon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon's Office Locations
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 823-1088Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Medical Specialists of Palm Beaches - Cardiology10075 S Jog Rd Ste 201, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 823-1085
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology5401 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 823-1087Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches, INC9868 Fl7 Ste 325, Boynton Beach, FL 33472 Directions (561) 823-1086
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, thorough, extremely responsive, comfortable office visits. His office could write a manual on how a medical office should be managed.
About Dr. Mark Simon, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083654081
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Norwalk Hosp
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.