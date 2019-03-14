Dr. Singer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Singer, MD
Dr. Mark Singer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Napa, CA. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer's Office Locations
Mark Stephen Singer MD House Calls of3334 Sterling Ct, Napa, CA 94558 Directions (707) 365-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Mark Singer, MD is exceptional in geriatric care. Very responsive and he cares deeply. I managed a senior living community where he had dozens of clients that his concierge practice served. I was always impressed with his ethics, knowledge, caring demeanor and prompt service. He was the best physician in the area.
About Dr. Mark Singer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1962486332
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer works at
Dr. Singer speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
