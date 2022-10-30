See All Plastic Surgeons in Northbrook, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Sisco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (50)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Sisco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Sisco works at North Shore University Health System - Division Of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery in Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    501 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 504-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Sisco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245498658
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Northwestern Meml Hosp/McGaw Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
