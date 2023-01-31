See All Oncologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (88)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD

Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sitarik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4715 Arapahoe Ave Fl 2, Boulder, CO 80303 (303) 385-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Mark has dealt with my iron deficiency anemia with great professionalism, caring, and friendship. He explains things very well and encourages me to ask questions (which I do anyway). He's an absolute delight as a person. He also treated two of my stepdaughters for problems related to their treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma, and both of them thought he was great. As far as our family is concerned, he's absolutely a gem.
    Jean Cleavinger — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346224664
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Colo Health Scis Center|University of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hosps Cleveland
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sitarik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sitarik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sitarik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sitarik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sitarik has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sitarik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Sitarik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sitarik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sitarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sitarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

