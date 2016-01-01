Overview of Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD

Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Sklansky works at UCLA Children Park Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.