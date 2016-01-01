See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD

Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Sklansky works at UCLA Children Park Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sklansky's Office Locations

    UCLA Children's Heart Center
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 330, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    36 years of experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1144323213
    • 1144323213
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Chldns Hosp-Baylor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Chldns Hosp of Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • Chldns Hosp of Los Angeles
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sklansky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklansky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sklansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sklansky works at UCLA Children Park Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sklansky’s profile.

    Dr. Sklansky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklansky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

