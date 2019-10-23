Overview

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Macgregor Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.