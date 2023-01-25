Overview of Dr. Mark Smith, MD

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at San Diego Retina Associates in San Diego, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.