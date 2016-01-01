Dr. Mark Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital.
Shoals Urological Associates PC1015 S Jackson Hwy, Sheffield, AL 35660 Directions (256) 381-5510
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Urology
