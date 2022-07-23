Overview of Dr. Mark Smith, MD

Dr. Mark Smith, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta, Piedmont McDuffie and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Smith works at Nephrology Associates in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.