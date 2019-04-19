Overview

Dr. Mark Smolik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Smolik works at Mercy Surgical Affiliates in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.