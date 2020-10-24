Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD
Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Snoddy works at
Dr. Snoddy's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Office Building1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
-
3
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snoddy?
I Love Dr. Mark Snoody he’s great at his job good bedside manner very friendly courteous and helpful. He performed my carpal tunnel surgery and nerve damage he did a wonderful job and always ensures that I’m doing good. Staff is awesome love their attitude.
About Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1538427323
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snoddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Snoddy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snoddy works at
Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.