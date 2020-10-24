See All Hand Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snoddy's Office Locations

    Augusta University Medical Office Building
    1447 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AU Health West Wheeler
    1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Practice
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Oct 24, 2020
    I Love Dr. Mark Snoody he’s great at his job good bedside manner very friendly courteous and helpful. He performed my carpal tunnel surgery and nerve damage he did a wonderful job and always ensures that I’m doing good. Staff is awesome love their attitude.
    Elaina Lemus-Ochoa — Oct 24, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1538427323
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snoddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Snoddy’s profile.

    Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.

