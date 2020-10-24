Overview of Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD

Dr. Mark Snoddy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.



Dr. Snoddy works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.