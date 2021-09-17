Dr. Mark Snyder, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Snyder, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Snyder, DPM
Dr. Mark Snyder, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder's Office Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers- Cumming960 Sanders Rd Ste 100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 889-9596
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snyder?
Dr. Snyder listens to his patient. He is very gentle, concerned and explains any and all details related to the patients issue. Appointments are spaced perfect, so there is little to no waiting (maybe 5 minutes). This is a wonderful practice and great doctor.
About Dr. Mark Snyder, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1801859053
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Georgia Southern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.