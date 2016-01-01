See All Oncologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Mark Socinski, MD

Thoracic Oncology
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Socinski, MD

Dr. Mark Socinski, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Socinski works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Socinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology & Hematology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 689, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Mark Socinski, MD

Specialties
  • Thoracic Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1740341726
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Residency
  • Dana-Farber Cancer Inst, Medical Oncology Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C, Internal Medicine
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Socinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Socinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Socinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Socinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Socinski works at AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Socinski’s profile.

Dr. Socinski has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Socinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Socinski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Socinski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Socinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Socinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

