Dr. Mark Sofia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Salem Hospital and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Sofia works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.