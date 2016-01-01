Dr. Mark Sofia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sofia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sofia, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sofia, MD
Dr. Mark Sofia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Salem Hospital and Tuality Community Hospital.
Dr. Sofia works at
Dr. Sofia's Office Locations
-
1
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-2270Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Salem Hospital
- Tuality Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sofia?
About Dr. Mark Sofia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912261496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sofia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sofia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofia works at
Dr. Sofia has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sofia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.