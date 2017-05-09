Overview of Dr. Mark Song, MD

Dr. Mark Song, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Song works at Specialty Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones, Dehydration and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.