Overview of Dr. Mark Song, MD

Dr. Mark Song, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Song works at New Jersey Interventional Associates in Union, NJ with other offices in New York, NY, Wayne, NJ and Woodland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.