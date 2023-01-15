Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souweidane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD
Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Souweidane's Office Locations
Dermatology - Weill Greenberg Center1305 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine - Hearing and Speech Center428 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I travelled cross country for my colloid cyst resection. We discussed my case over the phone and then Dr S’s team made all the arrangements. I found Dr S very personable, knowledgeable, confident and detailed. I am now 1 day post-op of an uneventful surgical endoscopy to remove the cyst. I am pretty much asymptomatic. I would highly recommend Dr S to any patient needing neurosurgical or endoscopic neurosurgical care.
About Dr. Mark Souweidane, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1376527929
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Neurosurgery
