Dr. Mark Spaccapaniccia, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Spaccapaniccia, DPM
Dr. Mark Spaccapaniccia, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lombard, IL.
Dr. Spaccapaniccia works at
Dr. Spaccapaniccia's Office Locations
Spaccapaniccia Podiatry Ltd. PC2340 S Highland Ave Ste 100, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 275-4600
M. Z Sait MD Ltd.675 W North Ave Ste 606, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 450-5785
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr. comes from a tradition of excellent doctors. We also were patients of his father many years ago. He is very competent & caring! I highly recommend Dr.Spaccapaniccia. He can treat any issues with feet and ankles.
About Dr. Mark Spaccapaniccia, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spaccapaniccia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spaccapaniccia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spaccapaniccia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spaccapaniccia has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spaccapaniccia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spaccapaniccia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spaccapaniccia.
