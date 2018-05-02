Overview of Dr. Mark Spaccapaniccia, DPM

Dr. Spaccapaniccia works at Spaccapaniccia Podiatry Ltd. PC in Lombard, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.