Dr. Mark Spatola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spatola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Spatola, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Spatola, MD
Dr. Mark Spatola, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Spatola works at
Dr. Spatola's Office Locations
-
1
Orange Park Neurosurgery P.L.2021 Kingsley Ave Ste 101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 276-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spatola?
I wholeheartedly believe Dr Spatola gave me back my life. I was told for years I had lupus and fibromyalgia and that pain management (opioids) was my only option. I actually did not have either of them. I had bone spurs impinging my spinal cord. I had cervical fusion surgery 5 years ago and I am thankful everyday that I did. I was very confident choosing him as my surgeon.
About Dr. Mark Spatola, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437152519
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spatola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spatola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spatola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spatola works at
Dr. Spatola has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spatola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Spatola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spatola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spatola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spatola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.