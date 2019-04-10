Dr. Mark Speaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Speaker, MD
Dr. Mark Speaker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Laser and Corneal Surgery Associates, PC437 5th Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 832-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 5:30pmSunday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and courteous MD. He takes his time to explain risk and benefits of the procedure. I have recommended others who were just as pleased and who had excellent results
- Wills Eye Hospital
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Speaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Speaker speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Speaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speaker.
