Dr. Mark Speight, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Speight, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Speight works at
Locations
Center for Wellness PA1258 Mann Dr Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 847-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Speight?
Dr. Speight treated one child for ADHD and the other for tics. We wanted to try natural balancing instead of traditional treatment. He was WONDERFUL! We were never rushed, he truly seems to be in medicine for the right reason.....to heal. Due to Dr. Speight's care, our daughter no longer has tics as well as our son is no longer hyper. I meet other parents whose children have challenges, but continue treating the symptoms instead of the cause. It's frustrating knowing that many could be cured if they went to Dr. Speight.
About Dr. Mark Speight, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
