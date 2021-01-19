See All Family Doctors in Matthews, NC
Dr. Mark Speight, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Speight, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Speight works at Center For Wellness in Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Wellness PA
    1258 Mann Dr Ste 100, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 847-2022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mark Speight, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1003801655
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • East Carolina University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Speight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Speight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Speight works at Center For Wellness in Matthews, NC. View the full address on Dr. Speight’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Speight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speight.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

