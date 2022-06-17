Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Spicer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Spicer, MD
Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.
Dr. Spicer works at
Dr. Spicer's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Neurosurgery Associates28078 Baxter Rd Ste 430, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4378
-
2
Seven Star Medical Group Inc.29826 Haun Rd Ste 200, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 595-4596
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Byron Baldwin, Dr. Spicer operated on my wife and saved her life, from a condition, had people all over world trying to figure out what was wrong and when it was identified he saved her life. Years later when I started having issues and he checked me out and found that I had wipe lash from an accident in Pomona, CA , many years earlier from an accident. Found that I had wipe lash an operated even thou I weighed 300 pounds. You can also say that DR. MARK SPICER SAVED MY & MY LIVES. I would recommend Dr. Spicer to anybody that has any Neurological Problems go to Dr. Spicer, if you want a Dr. who really cares about his patients! One more thing, I talked to a Dr. from Loma Linda Hospital, and after Dr. Spicer operated on me so success that same Dr. from Lona Linda offered Dr. Spicer a job at Lima Linda. I would say that was a pretty good recommendation for any Doctor. Byron & Billie Baldwin
About Dr. Mark Spicer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619905684
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- University of Southern California - General Surgery|University Of Southern California-General Surgery
- Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spicer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spicer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spicer works at
Dr. Spicer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spicer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.