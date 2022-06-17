See All Neurosurgeons in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Mark Spicer, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (68)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Spicer, MD

Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.

Dr. Spicer works at Advanced Neurosurgery Associates, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spicer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Neurosurgery Associates
    28078 Baxter Rd Ste 430, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 290-4378
  2. 2
    Seven Star Medical Group Inc.
    29826 Haun Rd Ste 200, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 595-4596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
  • Menifee Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Glioma
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Byron Baldwin, Dr. Spicer operated on my wife and saved her life, from a condition, had people all over world trying to figure out what was wrong and when it was identified he saved her life. Years later when I started having issues and he checked me out and found that I had wipe lash from an accident in Pomona, CA , many years earlier from an accident. Found that I had wipe lash an operated even thou I weighed 300 pounds. You can also say that DR. MARK SPICER SAVED MY & MY LIVES. I would recommend Dr. Spicer to anybody that has any Neurological Problems go to Dr. Spicer, if you want a Dr. who really cares about his patients! One more thing, I talked to a Dr. from Loma Linda Hospital, and after Dr. Spicer operated on me so success that same Dr. from Lona Linda offered Dr. Spicer a job at Lima Linda. I would say that was a pretty good recommendation for any Doctor. Byron & Billie Baldwin
    Byron & Billie Baldwin — Jun 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Spicer, MD
    About Dr. Mark Spicer, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619905684
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • University of Southern California - General Surgery|University Of Southern California-General Surgery
    • Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spicer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spicer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spicer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

