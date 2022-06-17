Overview of Dr. Mark Spicer, MD

Dr. Mark Spicer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Spicer works at Advanced Neurosurgery Associates, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.