Overview of Dr. Mark Sprague, MD

Dr. Mark Sprague, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center, Fairview Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Sprague works at Orthopedic Care Center in Springfield, MA with other offices in North Adams, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Broken Arm and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.