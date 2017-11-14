Dr. Mark St Marie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St Marie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark St Marie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark St Marie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from La Universidad De Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 550 Orchard Park Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 677-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- Univera Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very informative and took the time to explain everything so I could understand, He is very friendly, so nice and seemed so happy. His office staff is exceptional!! They got me in quick and were so easy to deal with and just the nicest. It was a great experience and I would definitely recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Mark St Marie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- La Universidad De Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St Marie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St Marie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St Marie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St Marie has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St Marie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. St Marie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St Marie.
