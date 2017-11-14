Overview

Dr. Mark St Marie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from La Universidad De Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.