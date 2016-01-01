See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Mark Stahl, DO

Allergy & Immunology
Overview

Dr. Mark Stahl, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Stahl works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Goldsbury Center for Children and Families
    Goldsbury Center for Children and Families
333 N Santa Rosa, San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 704-4708
    Dr Mark Stahl DO
    Dr Mark Stahl DO
14615 San Pedro Ave Ste 250, San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 490-2051

Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Nasopharyngitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Airborne Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Methacholine Challenge Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mark Stahl, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912932476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilford Hall Med Ctr Lackland Afb
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wright-Patterson Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado Mesa University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Stahl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stahl works at Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

    Dr. Stahl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

