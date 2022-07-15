Dr. Mark Stalder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stalder, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Stalder, MD
Dr. Mark Stalder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Stalder works at
Dr. Stalder's Office Locations
University Medical Center2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 702-3000Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mws Consulting LLC6028 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Directions (504) 800-8058
Lsu Health Sciences Center1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4750
- 4 2700 Napoleon Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 314-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stalder is the best! He listens, he explains and he’s a perfectionist! My surgery scars from my breast reconstruction/Diepflap surgery are amazing, only a very thin line that is almost invisible! It’s crazy unbelievable how great my scar looks from hip to hip! I can almost not even see it! He truly cares and always made me feel better when I was feeling down. He would reassure me that I was going to be okay. He would tell me…don’t worry that he would take care of me and he did! I truly feel that I have the best doctor! If I had to choose a plastic surgeon again, I would definitely choose DR. STALDER!
About Dr. Mark Stalder, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558685578
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalder.
