Dr. Mark Stalder, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Stalder, MD

Dr. Mark Stalder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.

Dr. Stalder works at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stalder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center
    2000 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 702-3000
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mws Consulting LLC
    6028 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 800-8058
  3. 3
    Lsu Health Sciences Center
    1542 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 568-4750
  4. 4
    2700 Napoleon Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 314-4460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center New Orleans

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Stalder, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558685578
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Stalder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stalder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stalder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stalder works at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Stalder’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

