Overview

Dr. Mark Stampehl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stampehl works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.