Dr. Mark Stampehl, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Stampehl, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stampehl works at Missouri Heart Center in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Missouri Heart Center
    1605 E Broadway Ste 300, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 256-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 03, 2018
    This gentleman is not just a dr he is a phenomenal physician. He saved my mother’s life on more than one occasion. He has the philosophy that all patients should get the best care possible. I also witnessed his dire respect for the nurses he works with. My mother was a patient of Doctor Dove’s before he retired and Dr Stampehl was a perfect fit for her. I will never forget him and his influence on my mom and how she respected him and trusted him. You honestly cannot go wrong with this doctor.
    Stacey Chapman Biehl — Jan 03, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Stampehl, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891916219
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Cardiovascular Disease
