Overview

Dr. Mark Stanford, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY.



Dr. Stanford works at Stanford Dental in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.