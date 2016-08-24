Dr. Stecker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Stecker, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Stecker, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stecker works at
Locations
University Neurology Associates2335 E Kashian Ln Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93701 Directions (559) 264-9100
Winthrop Neuroscience Medical P.C.200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4525
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stecker took the time to give me a very thorough Neurological exam. He asked probing questions, and went into further depth explanations than most of the neurologists I have seen over the last few years. His bedside manner was outstanding, and I really liked his ability to think outside of the conventional, "in-the-box" medical advice I have received over the last few years dealing with my condition. He was more than willing to provide follow-up expertise and direction.
About Dr. Mark Stecker, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740238856
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- University Penn
- Lankenau Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stecker works at
Dr. Stecker has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.