Ophthalmology
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Steele, MD

Dr. Mark Steele, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Steele works at Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TriBeCa Office
    141 Reade St, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 981-9800
  2. 2
    Pediatric Ophthalmic Consultants
    40 W 72Nd St, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 981-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Strabismus Surgery
Exotropia

Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Cyclotropia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Mark Steele, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962451054
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
