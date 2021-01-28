Dr. Mark Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stein, MD
Dr. Mark Stein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Mark H Stein MD8330 Naab Rd Ste 307, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 872-0400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Mark Stein was my pediatrician for 14 years. Besides all the well-child visits, ailments etc. that he always took care of, he showed great interest and empathy for my entire family at every visit. His care defined how I looked for a pediatrician for my kids (we live out of state). You’ll never find a better pediatrician anywhere. He is a wonderful person that will make a lasting impression on you and a role model for your kids.
About Dr. Mark Stein, MD
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
