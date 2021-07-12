Dr. Mark Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Stein, MD
Dr. Mark Stein, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion, 161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Hospital Affiliations
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have no words that will ever do justice to express how amazing Dr. Stein is! I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Testicular Cancer back a year ago, which automatically classified as extremely high risk. Despite the poor prognosis while also dealing with a global pandemic, Dr. Stein maintained a calm and positive demeanor. He treated me like a human being, instead of treating me like another case as so many Doctors do. Most importantly, he never lost faith in me. He was able to formulate the perfect chemotherapy regimen that cured me of my Cancer while minimizing toxicity and damage to my body. I owe my life to this man and I HIGHLY recommend him to anyone who dealing with any genitourinary cancers.
About Dr. Mark Stein, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1568549319
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Medicine
- Medical Oncology
