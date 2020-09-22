Dr. Mark Stempler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stempler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stempler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Stempler, DPM
Dr. Mark Stempler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Stempler works at
Dr. Stempler's Office Locations
-
1
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stempler?
Dr. Stempler is very knowledgeable, caring, and responsive to one’s needs and questions.
About Dr. Mark Stempler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255339776
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stempler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stempler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stempler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stempler works at
Dr. Stempler speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stempler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stempler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stempler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stempler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.