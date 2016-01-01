Dr. Mark Stenclik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenclik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stenclik, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Stenclik, MD
Dr. Mark Stenclik, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Stenclik works at
Dr. Stenclik's Office Locations
Orthopaedics - Chili2115 Chili Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 Directions (585) 247-0070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Stenclik, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stenclik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stenclik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stenclik works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Stenclik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenclik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenclik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenclik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.