Dr. Mark Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
Dekalb Gastroenterology Assocs2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 506, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-1679Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dekalb Gastroenterology Associates, LLC5900 Hillandale Dr Ste 335, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 323-8589Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dekalb Medical Rehab Unit2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So pleased I chose Dr. Stern. He went the extra mile, making sure I had my questions answered before I left for a trip. His administrative assistant, Sherrie, is, honestly, the most helpful and sweet admin I have come across in several years. I have had to call her multiple times and I have been shocked at her patience and understanding with me. Although going to a gastro is never fun, you will not regret going to Dr. Stern.
About Dr. Mark Stern, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks Chinese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
