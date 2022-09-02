Overview

Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Stern works at Dekalb Gastroenterology Assocs in Decatur, GA with other offices in Lithonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.