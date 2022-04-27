Overview of Dr. Mark Stern, MD

Dr. Mark Stern, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Stern works at Southern California Institute of Neurological Surgery in Escondido, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA and Vista, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.