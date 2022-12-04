Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS
Overview of Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS
Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
-
1
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Not only is he the reference standard expert in his field, but he cares about his patients follow up far beyond the initial process. Explains process very well. Skilled and respected.
About Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stevens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
