Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS

Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Stevens works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction
Dentofacial Anomalies
Facial Reconstruction

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Stevens, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1407878606
    • 1407878606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

