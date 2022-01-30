Overview of Dr. Mark Stewart, MD

Dr. Mark Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Standish Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and Mclaren Caro Region.



Dr. Stewart works at Mark C Stewart MD in Bay City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.