Overview

Dr. Mark Stewart, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Stewart works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.