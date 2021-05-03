Overview of Dr. Mark Stokes, MD

Dr. Mark Stokes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Stokes works at Northwell Health in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.