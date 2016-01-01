Dr. Mark Stouffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stouffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Stouffer, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Stouffer, MD
Dr. Mark Stouffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stouffer's Office Locations
- 1 652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 420, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-6800
-
2
Cedar City Hospital1303 N Main St, Cedar City, UT 84721 Directions (435) 868-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Stouffer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stouffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stouffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stouffer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stouffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stouffer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stouffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stouffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stouffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.