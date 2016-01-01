Overview of Dr. Mark Stovsky, MD

Dr. Mark Stovsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Euclid Hospital.



Dr. Stovsky works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Mentor, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.