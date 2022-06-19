See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Mark Stowers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Stowers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (27)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Stowers, MD

Dr. Mark Stowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.

Dr. Stowers works at Avenue Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Rock Springs, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Stowers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Donald E Smith
    324 E 10th Ave Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 408-5155
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
    1200 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (307) 352-8340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stowers?

    Jun 19, 2022
    Almost 18 years ago I had a baby girl. Dr. Stowers was not the OBGYN I had been seeing throughout my pregnancy, but she came early and my Dr. was out of town. Long story short, I had a placental abruption and he was the on call Dr. He saved both our lives with an emergency C-section. 18 months later, he birthed our son, as my original OBGYN had retired. He tied my tubes, and a few years later he did performed a very successful placental ablation procedure on me. He was nothing short of amazing. Our daughter just graduated from high school and is amazing. Thank you Dr. Stowers!!
    Kim Smith — Jun 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Stowers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Stowers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stowers to family and friends

    Dr. Stowers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stowers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Stowers, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Stowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760410203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Oakland Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Stowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stowers has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Stowers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.