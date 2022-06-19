Overview of Dr. Mark Stowers, MD

Dr. Mark Stowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Stowers works at Avenue Specialty Clinic in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Rock Springs, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.