Dr. Mark Stowers, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Stowers, MD
Dr. Mark Stowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Stowers works at
Dr. Stowers' Office Locations
Donald E Smith324 E 10th Ave Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-5155Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County1200 College Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901 Directions (307) 352-8340
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Almost 18 years ago I had a baby girl. Dr. Stowers was not the OBGYN I had been seeing throughout my pregnancy, but she came early and my Dr. was out of town. Long story short, I had a placental abruption and he was the on call Dr. He saved both our lives with an emergency C-section. 18 months later, he birthed our son, as my original OBGYN had retired. He tied my tubes, and a few years later he did performed a very successful placental ablation procedure on me. He was nothing short of amazing. Our daughter just graduated from high school and is amazing. Thank you Dr. Stowers!!
About Dr. Mark Stowers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1760410203
Education & Certifications
- North Oakland Med Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stowers has seen patients for Endometriosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.