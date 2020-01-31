Dr. Mark Strasser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Strasser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Strasser, MD
Dr. Mark Strasser, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Strasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Strasser's Office Locations
-
1
Prescott Ear Nose & Throat Pllc1125 W IRON SPRINGS RD, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 778-5132
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strasser?
Good. Explained things well, set reasonable expectations
About Dr. Mark Strasser, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811986128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strasser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strasser works at
Dr. Strasser has seen patients for Laryngitis, Nosebleed and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strasser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Strasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.