Dr. Mark Strong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tallahatchie General Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center - Grenada.



Dr. Strong works at The Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Oxford, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.