Dr. Mark Stuart, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Stuart, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Stuart works at
Ascension Medical Group Genesys Heart Institute1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7550
Genesys Physicians Group Practice5900 Waldon Rd Ste D, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (810) 606-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Didn’t answer all of my questions. Needs to shine his shoes…. Lol. As a former “ Spit and Polish” Military Policeman it sort of bothered me. First thing 99% of all people notice is your shoes. all in all I liked his straightforwardness.
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1447243977
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
