Dr. Mark Suchter Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Suchter Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Suchter Jr works at
Locations
Lackawanna Valley Dermatology Associates Ltd.327 N Washington Ave Ste 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 961-5522
- 2 440 Pierce St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 287-1122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing derm!! TOP NOTCH
About Dr. Mark Suchter Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215238159
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Suchter Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suchter Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Suchter Jr has seen patients for Acne, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suchter Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchter Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchter Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suchter Jr, there are benefits to both methods.