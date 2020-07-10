Dr. Mark Sukenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sukenik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Sukenik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sukenik works at
Locations
1
South Florida ENT Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 432-6620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
South Florida ENT Associates18501 Pines Blvd Ste 210, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 237-2505Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
3
South Florida ENT Associates4700 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 583-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
4
South Florida ENT Associates, Inc7900 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 353-0553Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Doctor Sukenik 10 stars if I could. I've gone to many ENTs in the South Florida area and he is by far the most compassionate and through. He performed my balloon sinuplasty for chronic sinusitis. He listened to all of my concerns, spent as much time as necessary to answer all of my questions. He didn't rush me, like many of the others. When I would call with a concern or issue he would get on the phone with me personally and address my concerns. Highly recommend. Additionally, his staff and Office Manager, Rose Hernandez, are on par with the best.
About Dr. Mark Sukenik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528069242
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sukenik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sukenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sukenik works at
Dr. Sukenik has seen patients for Laryngitis, Acute Laryngitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sukenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukenik.
